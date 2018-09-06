Delaware lifeguard recovering after lightning strike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4146151" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delaware lifeguard struck by lightning. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on September 4, 2018.

A lifeguard in Delaware is recovering after taking an indirect hit from lightning.Michael Thomas was guarding the pool at the Cavalier Country Club Apartments in Christiana on Labor Day.A brief storm moved over the area. He was working to clear the pool area when lightning struck."I see through the corner of my left eye, it hit the fence, and then from the fence, it came to me. That's when I was incapacitated for five seconds and all my muscles froze," Thomas told Action News.Thomas spent the night in the hospital for observation.Aside from being a bit sore, he is otherwise OK.------