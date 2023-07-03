A body was found in the Delaware River in Bucks County on Monday.

Police working to ID man found dead in Delaware River in Bucks County

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A body was found in the Delaware River in Bucks County on Monday.

Investigators say the man was found on the 6200 block of Radcliffe Street in Bristol Township around 9 a.m.

The coroner's office says it appears the body is that of a man who went missing in the river last Tuesday evening

The cause of death is under investigation.

Police are still trying to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3000 or the Bucks County Coroner's Office at 267-880-5040.