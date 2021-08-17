Police search for suspect involved in 3 smash and grabs in Dover, Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware, are searching for the suspect wanted in three smash and grabs that happened in just 30-minutes.Investigators say the crime spree started early Monday morning at the Exxon gas station on the 1700 block of Dupont Highway.A short time later and just a few blocks away, the thief targeted Jeweler's Loop but wasn't able to get inside.Then the Valero on the 1300 block of Forrest Avenue was burglarized.Police say in all the smash and grabs, the suspect used a concrete block to shatter doors or windows of the stores.If you have any information surrounding these crimes, you are asked to contact police.