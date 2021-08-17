robbery

Police search for suspect involved in 3 smash and grabs in Dover, Delaware

The suspect used a concrete block to shatter doors or windows of the stores, officials say.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Suspect sought after 3 smash and grabs in Dover, DE

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Dover, Delaware, are searching for the suspect wanted in three smash and grabs that happened in just 30-minutes.

Investigators say the crime spree started early Monday morning at the Exxon gas station on the 1700 block of Dupont Highway.

A short time later and just a few blocks away, the thief targeted Jeweler's Loop but wasn't able to get inside.

Then the Valero on the 1300 block of Forrest Avenue was burglarized.

Police say in all the smash and grabs, the suspect used a concrete block to shatter doors or windows of the stores.

If you have any information surrounding these crimes, you are asked to contact police.

MORE TOP STORIES:











Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dovercrimerobberygas station
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROBBERY
Police investigate 2 gas station robberies in Northeast Philly
Robbers target Frankford restaurant, flee with hundreds of dollars
Man using ATM shot after refusing to give up cash: Police
Several victims targeted in Spring Garden crime spree
TOP STORIES
Drone, K9s help track Radnor Township burglary suspect
Taliban vow to honor women's rights but within Islamic law
What to know about COVID-19 variants of concern
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: Sources
Twin brothers, 17, shot in North Philadelphia
1 Week Only: Wawa selling Swoop Shake for Eagles Autism Challenge
Multiple injuries reported in Cherry Hill crash
Show More
Embiid, 76ers sign 4-year $196M supermax extension: Sources
Police locate parents of 2 boys found in Burlington
AccuWeather: Drenching downpours and oppressive humidity
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti
More TOP STORIES News