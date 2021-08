MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey State Police investigation is causing major delays on the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday afternoon.It happened near Exit 4 of the Turnpike in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.The view from Chopper 6 shows a large police presence and multiple troopers surrounding a silver SUV.Further details surrounding the investigation have not been revealed.It's unclear if anyone is injured.One lane of the highway has reopened as police remain on the scene.