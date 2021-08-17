New documentary profiles Philadelphia outreach worker making a difference in community

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10141415" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anti-violence activists are sleeping under the stars in the bitter cold temperatures in an effort to bring attention to the rising crime in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the problems plaguing the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It's called "Hello Sunshine," a phrase Rosalind Pichardo uses when speaking to those often seen near Kensington and Allegheny avenues."A lot of people know what they see in the media, but don't know what the outreach workers do, what community members do," said Pichardo, who made it her mission to help curb gun violence and help those suffering from addiction."They don't know what kind of support systems are here until it's shown," added Pichardo.A founder of Operation Save Our City, Pichardo has passed out hundreds of gun locks, and single-handedly reversed 769 overdoses using Narcan. She even contracted COVID-19 while trying to serve her community."She serves many people in Kensington who are active in their addiction and it's easy to forget who these people are," said Joe Quint, the film director for "Hello Sunshine."The film has already won an award at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival.Quint says the biggest challenge with the months-long shooting was gaining the trust of the community Pichardo serves."What do you hope people walk with in terms of the work that you do?" asked reporter Christie Ileto."This is hard work. It's emotional work. It's kind of the work that needs to be done, that a lot of people don't want to do," said Pichardo.