documentary

New documentary profiles Philadelphia outreach worker making a difference in community

The film is called "Hello Sunshine," a phrase Rosalind Pichardo uses when speaking to those often seen on Kensington and Allegheny
By
EMBED <>More Videos

New documentary profiles Kensington outreach worker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the problems plaguing the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

It's called "Hello Sunshine," a phrase Rosalind Pichardo uses when speaking to those often seen near Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

"A lot of people know what they see in the media, but don't know what the outreach workers do, what community members do," said Pichardo, who made it her mission to help curb gun violence and help those suffering from addiction.

"They don't know what kind of support systems are here until it's shown," added Pichardo.

SEE ALSO: Woman camps out for peace amid rising Philadelphia violence
EMBED More News Videos

Anti-violence activists are sleeping under the stars in the bitter cold temperatures in an effort to bring attention to the rising crime in Philadelphia.



A founder of Operation Save Our City, Pichardo has passed out hundreds of gun locks, and single-handedly reversed 769 overdoses using Narcan. She even contracted COVID-19 while trying to serve her community.

"She serves many people in Kensington who are active in their addiction and it's easy to forget who these people are," said Joe Quint, the film director for "Hello Sunshine."

The film has already won an award at the New York Lift-Off Film Festival.

Quint says the biggest challenge with the months-long shooting was gaining the trust of the community Pichardo serves.

"What do you hope people walk with in terms of the work that you do?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"This is hard work. It's emotional work. It's kind of the work that needs to be done, that a lot of people don't want to do," said Pichardo.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaaddictiondocumentarydrug addictioncommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOCUMENTARY
Heartbreak Hotel: TWA Flight 800, 25 Years Later (Watch Now)
'Stuntman' documents journey to conquer Evel Knievel's canyon jump
Follow a daring rocket blast over Snake River Canyon in 'Stuntman'
'The Last Dance' premieres on ESPN+ Monday
TOP STORIES
Gunfire erupts in shopping center parking lot, 1 dead, 1 injured
Fmr. Afghan interpreter living in Philly worried about family in Kabul
US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months: AP sources
NJ trooper, K-9 injured while trying to arrest knife-wielding man
Video shows diner owner jump into action to save choking customer
Woman left husband's body at morgue, spent GoFundMe money: Prosecutor
Man rescues handler attacked by alligator at reptile center
Show More
New England's Mills, Agholor return to their roots in Philly
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
Pennsylvania to offer COVID testing, vaccines for schools
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols capital
NJ man's nonprofit recognizes students joining Armed Forces
More TOP STORIES News