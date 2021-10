NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in a vehicle outside of the Christiana Mall on Monday afternoon.Police confirm to Action News that the victim was found in a vehicle near the Target in Newark around 4 p.m.It still unclear when and where the shooting occurred.The view from Chopper 6 shows the vehicle crashed into a guardrail just outside of the mall.One person was taken to a nearby hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.Police are still investigating what sparked the shooting.No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported.