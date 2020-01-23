Delaware gunfire sends police searching for shooters in New Jersey

PENNSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The search for gunmen started in Delaware and went into New Jersey.

It started with gunfire reported in the 500 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington, Delaware Wednesday night.

No one was injured.

But police jumped in their cars across the Delaware Memorial Bridge in search of the suspects.

Over in New Jersey, Pennsville police picked up the case, scouring an apartment complex along South Broadway.

So far there are no arrests.
