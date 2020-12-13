2 people found shot to death in Newark, Delaware: Police

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are investigating a shooting in Newark that left two people dead.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hunters Crossing Apartments on the unit block of Fairway Road.

Police say two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in the lot behind building 39.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Overnight
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Kids upset that sports are paused amid new Pa. restrictions
Local hospitals prepare to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Driver ejected, car overturns in deadly Horsham crash
Porch pirate caught on video by NJ homeowner is in custody: Police
New COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania now in effect: What you need to know
Show More
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
Dog killed, owner attacked in Spring Garden burglary
Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old co-star from oncoming car
2 adults dead, teen critical after West Oak Lane house fire
More TOP STORIES News