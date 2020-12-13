2 people found shot to death in Newark, Delaware: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are investigating a shooting in Newark that left two people dead.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hunters Crossing Apartments on the unit block of Fairway Road.
Police say two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in the lot behind building 39.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
