2 people found shot to death in Newark, Delaware: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County police are investigating a shooting in Newark that left two people dead.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hunters Crossing Apartments on the unit block of Fairway Road.Police say two people were found shot to death in a vehicle in the lot behind building 39.Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.No arrests have been made at this time.