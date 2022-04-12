stabbing

Delaware State Police ID Superlodge motel fatal stabbing suspect

Troopers believe Frank DeShields may still be in the New Castle area.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Delaware State Police ID Superlodge motel fatal stabbing suspect

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have identified the suspect wanted for a murder at a New Castle County motel.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 52-year-old Frank DeShields of New Castle. He is facing first-degree murder and weapon charges.

Police say DeShields stabbed a 45-year-old man to death outside the Superlodge on the 1200 block of West Avenue.

Troopers responded to the scene around 2:42 p.m. Sunday for a stabbing. They found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound to his body.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been released, but police say he was from New Castle.

Deshields is described as a black male, 5'9, 200 pounds, with brown eyes, a bald head, a beard and a mustache.

Troopers believe DeShields may still be in the New Castle area.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information on DeShields is asked to contact Detective Daniel Grassi by calling 302-365-8441.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new castlemurderstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man dies after stabbing at Delaware motel
Police: Teen girl seriously injured after stabbing in Lawndale
NYC museum stabbing suspect arrested in Philly: Police
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
TOP STORIES
Phillies' Alec Bohm apologizes for choice words after errors
Pa. highway pileup: DNA samples being sought to ID 6 victims
Philadelphia brings back indoor mask mandate amid rise in cases
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Ukranian pop singer flees war, starts new life in Philly
Caught on video: NJ 3rd-grade teacher saves choking 9-year-old student
VP Kamala Harris to visit Philly today
Show More
AccuWeather: Back To The 70s Today
94-year-old veteran receives overwhelming support after house fire
Investigation into whether Russia used chemical warfare in Ukraine
Rehoboth Beach seeing surge of visitors earlier than normal
NJ approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
More TOP STORIES News