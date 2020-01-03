Community & Events

Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves appointed to Delaware State Supreme Court

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- History was made in the first state Friday.

Delaware Chancery Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves was sworn in as a Justice on the State Supreme Court.

She is the first African American to hold this position.

Delaware's Governor John Carney was on hand to give remarks during the ceremony in Wilmington.

This comes after residents urged Carney to nominate a person of color to the vacant seat.
