Delaware County woman charged in neighbor's overdose death

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
An alleged drug dealer is under arrest, accused of being linked to a deadly opioid overdose in Delaware County.

Alexandria Santa Barbara was arrested on Tuesday and faces up to 40 years in prison.

She had no comment as she left her arraignment. She is charged with delivering fentanyl, the highly potent opioid, to a neighbor which resulted to his overdose death.

Santa Barbara lives on the Chester, Pa. side of East Avon Avenue. Her neighbor lived across the street on the Parkside Borough side.

"Ms. Santa Barbara had admitted to another person that she gave the guy across the street a bad bag and felt guilty because of his death," said D.A. Katayoun Copeland.

The suspect is an addict herself, the D.A. said.

Neighbors along the street said they have chatted with Santa Barbara and sensed she had problems, but said they were shocked by the arrest and serious charges.

"We border the city of Chester, where drugs are readily available as we know. This is not the only death we had this year in reference to heroin or fentanyl overdose," said Parkside Police Chief John Egan.

Investigators say they are now working to determine the identity of Santa Barbara's supplier.

