Philadelphia deli employee shot after confronting suspected shoplifter: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire rang out inside a deli in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.Officers responded to the Andrew A. Inc. Deli on the in the 3100 block of North Front Street at 12:10 p.m.Police say an employee confronted a man who tried to steal some items.Another man pulled out a gun, fired several shots, striking the employee in the shoulder.Police say another man was injured by glass fragments when a bullet struck a window.All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.