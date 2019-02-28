Delivery drivers on alert after fatal shooting in Overbrook Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Delivery drivers are being asked to remain extra careful after a pizza deliveryman was shot and killed in Philadelphia earlier this week.
Action News rode along with a delivery driver from City Line Pizza.
They are out in the day and late at night, never knowing what type of customer they're going to encounter.
"I tell my drivers to make sure to look around the area. If they don't feel safe, they can drive off," said Vasil Veicaj, the owner of City Line Pizza.
Just a few miles from City Line pizza, 30-year-old Bobby Jenkins was robbed, then shot and killed while making a delivery at a home in Overbrook Park.
"One of my co-workers ran out to me like, 'You need to go to the hospital. Bobby got shot,'" recalled Kwatrelle Blocker.
Jenkins worked for Stacy's Pizza.
"He was a good worker what can I say? A very good worker," said George Economou, the owner of Stacy's Pizza.
Investigators are still looking for the killer who took Jenkins' life, all for what likely didn't amount to a lot of money.
"It's been my experience that delivery drivers are probably carrying less than $100 dollars," said Captain Jason Smith with the Philadelphia Police Department.
"I don't let my drivers have too much money with them. It's for safety," said Veicaj.
