Truck crashes into building then catches fire in Vineland, New Jersey

Friday, May 19, 2023 11:27AM
Truck crashes into building, catches fire in Vineland
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A driver was critically injured early Friday morning in a crash in Vineland, New Jersey.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. at the intersection of N. Delsea Drive and W. Garden Road.

Authorities said the driver of a truck lost control and ultimately crashed into the AG Auto Group building.

The car caught on fire following the crash.

Authorities said the driver was trapped and had to be extricated.

A traffic light was also brought down during the crash.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as crews worked to clean up the mess.

