Police: 1 killed in shooting outside Wawa in Lower Chichester Township

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Market Street.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Shooting leaves 1 person dead outside Wawa in Delco

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating a shooting in Lower Chichester Township that left one person dead in a Wawa parking lot.

The incident happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Market Street.

Police say one person was found shot in a Wawa parking lot and pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Wawa issued a statement that reads:

"An incident occurred outside of the Linwood store. No store associates were involved or injured. The police responded immediately and we are cooperating with them to provide any information we can to help with the investigation.

Please refer questions regarding the incident to law enforcement as this is an ongoing investigation."

Stayed tuned for more information as it becomes available on 6abc.com.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower chichester townshipgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Mummers Parade moved to Sunday due to rain
VIDEO: Gunmen fire more than 80 shots in Germantown; 6 injured
Philadelphia's new vaccine mandate takes effect Monday
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
AccuWeather: Wet, warm beginning to 2022
Daughter fatally shot when dad allegedly mistook her for intruder
Show More
Airline cancellations could get worse this weekend
Toll increases begin this weekend on major roadways
NYE: Size and type of party determine COVID safety, experts say
Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers
Final day for Chester County hospital
More TOP STORIES News