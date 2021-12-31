Police: 1 killed in shooting outside Wawa in Lower Chichester Township

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County officials are investigating a shooting in Lower Chichester Township that left one person dead in a Wawa parking lot.The incident happened Friday around 2:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Market Street.Police say one person was found shot in a Wawa parking lot and pronounced dead.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.Wawa issued a statement that reads:"An incident occurred outside of the Linwood store. No store associates were involved or injured. The police responded immediately and we are cooperating with them to provide any information we can to help with the investigation.Please refer questions regarding the incident to law enforcement as this is an ongoing investigation."Stayed tuned for more information as it becomes available on 6abc.com.