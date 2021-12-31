stop the violence

2021 murder toll in Philadelphia rises ahead of new year

At last check, 559 people had been killed in Philadelphia in 2021 with one day to go.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Community gathers for anti-violence meeting in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a grim number. At last check, 559 people had been killed in Philadelphia in 2021 with one day to go.

The most recent homicide occurred as people gathered Thursday on the corner of Tioga and Kensington avenues for an anti-violence rally.

"I am tired of going to vigils. I am tired of lighting candles. I am tired of putting down on teddy bears. This hurts," said one attendee.

Despite the pleas, the grim reality set in.

Two people were shot at 56th and Arch streets around 5:30 p.m.

A 14-year -old and 17-year-old were both shot. The youngest took a bullet in the back.

The gunman shot the other teen in the head just a few steps away.

Both victims remain in critical condition.

"The 14-year-old may be an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police are working to retrieve surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastop the violencegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STOP THE VIOLENCE
Tips sought in killing of man visiting son days before Christmas '19
Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign
Police: Double shooting leaves 1 teen critical in North Philly
Local leaders gather to raise awareness amid the rise of gun violence
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: To the 60s this weekend
Philadelphians safely plan for New Year's Eve events
Philadelphia planning for in-person return in January
Vigilant resident helps catch catalytic converter thieves
As COVID-19 cases surge, so does the demand for testing
CO governor reduces sentence for truck driver in fatal crash
All hospital regions in NJ reach 'Level Red,' visitor restrictions
Show More
Philly police search for bikers who set off explosive in Fishtown
Police: Double shooting critically injures 14-year-old in West Philly
Woman spends hours in plane bathroom after testing positive for COVID
Flu, cold or COVID? How to respond to symptoms
CDC: 'Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status'
More TOP STORIES News