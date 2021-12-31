2021 murder toll in Philadelphia rises ahead of new year

The most recent homicide occurred as people gathered Thursday on the corner of Tioga and Kensington avenues for an anti-violence rally.
"I am tired of going to vigils. I am tired of lighting candles. I am tired of putting down on teddy bears. This hurts," said one attendee.
Despite the pleas, the grim reality set in.
Two people were shot at 56th and Arch streets around 5:30 p.m.
A 14-year -old and 17-year-old were both shot. The youngest took a bullet in the back.
The gunman shot the other teen in the head just a few steps away.
Both victims remain in critical condition.
"The 14-year-old may be an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police are working to retrieve surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.