2021 murder toll in Philadelphia rises ahead of new year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a grim number. At last check, 559 people had been killed in Philadelphia in 2021 with one day to go.The most recent homicide occurred as people gathered Thursday on the corner of Tioga and Kensington avenues for an anti-violence rally."I am tired of going to vigils. I am tired of lighting candles. I am tired of putting down on teddy bears. This hurts," said one attendee.Despite the pleas, the grim reality set in.A 14-year -old and 17-year-old were both shot. The youngest took a bullet in the back.The gunman shot the other teen in the head just a few steps away.Both victims remain in critical condition."The 14-year-old may be an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Police are working to retrieve surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.