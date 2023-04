It's currently in the process of obtaining a permit to add recreational products to its shelves.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The first women-owned medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to customers in Atlantic City on Friday.

The dispensary, Design 710, held a grand opening celebration along the unit block of Park Place.

Design 710 also features the works of local artists in its shop, as part of its commitment to the city, officials say.

It's currently in the process of obtaining a permit to add recreational products to the dispensary shelves by early summer.