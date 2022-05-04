6abc

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Puerto Rican Panorama host Diego Castellanos

Diego Castellanos retired from 6abc in September of 2018.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former host of Puerto Rican Panorama Diego Castellanos dies at 88

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for Diego Castellanos, a former 6abc employee and the longtime host of Puerto Rican Panorama.

Castellanos passed away over the weekend. He was 88 years old.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home located on Medford Mt. Holly Road in Medford, NJ., followed by a service at noon.

Castellanos was a leading voice for the Hispanic community in Philadelphia and beyond. For nearly 50 years he hosted a program that addressed the needs of his growing community.

The show ran from 1970 until Castellanos' retirement in 2018.

"He always saw it as his mission to shed light on what we Puerto Ricans in Philly and the Delaware Valley were all about," said former Action News photographer Lou Lozado.

He called Castellanos a renaissance man.

"Not many people know that he was a pilot. He was an academician with a PhD degree. He was a musician. He was a father and a husband," said Lozado.

EMBED More News Videos

Host of Puerto Rican Panorama Diego Castellanos retires after 50 years, leaving behind a legacy. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 16, 2018.



Castellanos' daughter, Felicia, said her father's impact, particularly on the Puerto Rican community, was massive. She said he is the reason she is so proud of her heritage.

"I think being proud to be Hispanic and be Puerto Rican...you didn't see it as much back then," said Felicia.

Action News spoke with Felicia on her father's former set of Puerto Rican Panorama. The set was home to countless celebrities and dignitaries, giving an all too important voice to the Hispanic community.

"It's overwhelming," said Felicia. "It's incredible because my dad loved his show and I think he would be amazed to see you guys have kept everything."

Castellanos was honored with an induction into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2002.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia6abclatinoaction news updatehispanic heritagehispanicmemorial
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC
Diego Castellanos, former host of Puerto Rican Panorama, dies at 88
AccuWeather: Nice Afternoon; Tracking Overnight Showers
Links and resources mentioned on Action News
Philly man woken up by police who tell him: 'Your house fell'
TOP STORIES
Mom accused of shooting sons was in dispute with landlord: Court docs
Where do local lawmakers stand on abortion rights?
Philly man accused of going on destructive rampage in South Jersey
Crews use doughnuts to lure bear spotted roaming through Drexel Hill
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Burglars targeting Asian business owners in South Jersey
Philly's flirting turtles become viral video darlings
Show More
'Largest outdoor restaurant' in Philly opens Tuesday
Flying this summer? 10-second rule could save you money
Cheyney Univ. receives $5M investment amid student concerns
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
Man protesting abortion free climbs tallest building in San Francisco
More TOP STORIES News