Diner En Blanc celebrates 10 years of secret, all-white dining

Diner en Blanc is a Philadelphia tradition -- an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential location with everyone decked out in white.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Diner en Blanc has become a tradition in Philadelphia.

It's an elegant stroll and dinner al fresco in a confidential city location with everyone decked out in white.

Thus the name Diner en Blanc, and this year, when the annual dinner pops-up on Thursday, August 18th, it will be the 10th anniversary for the summertime staple.

The location is a surprise that will be revealed to guests the evening of the event.

You pack a portable table along with all of your food, drink and decor.

Then meet at a designated gathering station before being led to the secret location, where it's a sea of white gathering for a communal meal/.

A night of glitz and glam with friends you already have and those you'll make at the event.

Diner en Blanc