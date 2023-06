Action News Photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us to the Coastal Highway attraction that features artifacts from more than a dozen shipwrecks, including some famed local ones.

Coastal Highway attraction features artifacts from more than a dozen shipwrecks

FENWICK ISLAND, Delaware (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of One Tank Trips, we are heading to the Discoversea Shipwreck Museum in Fenwick Island, Delaware.

Action News photojournalist Dave Edwards takes us to the Coastal Highway attraction that features artifacts from more than a dozen shipwrecks, including some famed local ones.