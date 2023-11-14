Philadelphia family wins trip to Disneyland Paris thanks to GMA's 'Wish' surprise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With glittery Minnie Mouse ears in hand, Good Morning America's DeMarco Morgan gave the Allen family of Philadelphia the surprise of a lifetime.

"Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney Parks, is sending you to Disneyland Paris!" said Morgan.

In partnership with the release of the movie 'Wish', GMA launched a contest to send the lucky winners on a four-day, three-night trip to Disneyland Paris.

"The mom is 92, grandmother is 59, Erica is 38, and Lilah is 12, but she said they are all the same age when it comes to being Disney girls, and we were like, 'Wait a minute, we have to make this happen for this family!" Morgan said.

Wanda, 92, is the family's matriarch and rock. She has never left the country and has never been on a ride.

Her granddaughter, Erica Mouzon, made the submission.

For the Allens, family is everything.

"For us, family came first. Taking care of your children and grandchildren and keeping everybody together," Wanda said.

"I thought it was a good opportunity and a good chance to highlight my grandmother and how good of a person she is," said Erica Mouzon.

Lilah Mouzon, 12, can't wait to go to the City of Love from the City of Brotherly Love.

"I want to go to the Eiffel Tower. I want to get some hot chocolate and croissants and all that good stuff," she said.

