U.S. Marine surprises little sister at school in Huntingdon Valley, PA

During a break from his deployment in Okinawa, Japan, U.S. Marine Hector Aviles gave his little sister a surprise to remember.

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Corporal Hector Aviles is 24 years old and is stationed in Okinawa, Japan, with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Little did his sister, Mariah, know that he was back in town for a few weeks. And the way she found out was a surprise to remember.

