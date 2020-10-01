Philadelphia 76ers to discuss coaching job with Doc Rivers, sources tell ESPN

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia 76ers ownership -- including Josh Harris and David Blitzer -- were to meet with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night on the franchise's head-coaching job, sources told ESPN.Rivers talked earlier Wednesday in a virtual session with general manager Elton Brand. Brand will also attend the meeting with Rivers and the 76ers ownership.Other top candidates -- including Mike D'Antoni and Ty Lue -- also met with Brand and ownership, and the Sixers were ready to decide between those two until Rivers became available, a source told ESPN.For the Sixers now, the focus is on Rivers and D'Antoni, a source told ESPN. A decision is expected this week.Rivers and the LA Clippers parted ways Monday after his seventh season as coach ended with their surprising ouster from the NBA playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Sources said Rivers had two years left on his contract.Lue, a Clippers assistant, is in a strong position to get the head-coaching job in Los Angeles, but the team will conduct a search, a source told ESPN.Lue is well-regarded and has many of the qualifications the Clippers are seeking: he has won a championship; he has been to multiple NBA Finals; and he understands the pressures of the job, having coached LeBron James in Cleveland.Lue is also expected to meet with the New Orleans Pelicans about their head-coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN.