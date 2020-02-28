pope francis

Pope Francis, sick with an apparent cold, cancels audiences amid Italy coronavirus fears

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis canceled his official audiences Friday after apparently coming down with a cold.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff celebrated morning Mass as usual and greeted participants at the end. He planned to keep his private meeting schedule as planned, but decided to cancel the official audiences, the Vatican said.

The Vatican hasn't said what exactly Francis has come down with, but he was coughing and blowing his nose during Ash Wednesday Mass this week.

On Thursday, he canceled a planned trip across town to celebrate Mass with Rome priests.

His illness comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 650 people, almost all of them in the north. Rome had three cases, but all three recovered.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US

The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness, and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvatican citypope franciscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
POPE FRANCIS
St. John Paul II honored on centennial of his birthday
Pope leaves Vatican, prays for end to coronavirus pandemic
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE | NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News