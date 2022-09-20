1-year-old girl critically injured in dog attack inside Northeast Philadelphia home

The child was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital and was placed in critical condition.

Police said the attack happened just before noon at a home on the 2200 block of Brighton Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 1-year-old girl was bitten by two dogs at a home in Northeast Philadelphia, according to police.

Both dogs were shot inside the home, police said. A weapon was recovered.

Investigators said they are now trying to speak with the people who were at the home when the attack happened.

A neighbor just a few doors down heard the commotion.

"I was upstairs doing work for school and I was in a meeting and I heard shots," said the neighbor. "...It was more than a few, it was not a small amount. It wasn't two or three shots, that's for sure."

No arrests have been made.