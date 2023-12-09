63-year-old man dies 2 months after dog attack in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 63-year-old man who was overcome by a pack of dogs back in October has died two months after the attack in West Philadelphia.

It happened on October 4 when Antonio Shaw, 63, mistakenly went to the wrong house on North 62nd Street where there were five pit bulls.

Police said two of them attacked him.

"These dogs was very vicious and hungry. These dogs were eating him like a piece of steak," said the victim's sister, Sharese Jackson.

Antonio Shaw

Family members said he couldn't scream for help because he was nonverbal after a series of strokes. But thankfully a neighbor saw the incident and called 911.

Philadelphia police responded to the scene and shot two of the dogs, killing one and critically injuring the other, which ACCT Philly later euthanized.

SEE ALSO: 2 dogs shot by police officer after man attacked in West Philadelphia

Antonio was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while already battling other health complications. He passed away on December 4 after fighting for two months.

"He had a surgery done. He had to get his leg amputated because of the dog bites and the infections in his body from the dog bites," said Antonio's other sister, Michelle Shaw.

"It just didn't go well for him. He was hanging in there, but it just turned for the worse," said Jackson.

Antonio, who lived in West Philadelphia, was loved by many, especially his three children and 12 siblings.

"My brother Antonio was a very wonderful person, and he loves his children and he loves his family," said Jackson.

As Antonio's family mourns his tragic loss, they're collecting donations in hopes of having his funeral on December 15.

"I want Antonio to know we love him, and he will never be forgotten and he was a great person," said Shaw. "He was very outstanding. Everyone loved him and everyone is going to miss him."

Police said no charges are pending at this time