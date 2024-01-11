Police investigate after roughly 6 dogs attack residents in Philadelphia; 1 dog killed

Police say they received 911 calls for approximately six dogs attacking people on the street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several dogs reportedly attacked people in the Port Richmond neighborhood on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street.

Police say they received 911 calls for approximately six dogs attacking people on the street.

When police arrived, two officers say they discharged their firearms, killing at least one of the animals.

It is unclear if any other dogs were shot.

No one suffered any injuries as a result of the gunfire.

Several people did, however, report injuries caused by the dogs.

Police say no officers sustained any injuries during this incident.

