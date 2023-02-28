"He started coming after us, and he started lunging for me and the little dog and then started attacking my golden retriever," Monaghan said.

Search on for owner of dogs that attacked man while walking his own pets in Levittown

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for the owner of two dogs who attacked a Bucks County man while he was out walking his own pets in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

The victim was able to fight off the animals, but not before he and his pets were seriously injured.

It was right around 2:30 p.m. Monday when Joseph Monaghan was walking his golden retriever, Mookie, and his shih tzu, Boey.

That's when, he said, an unleashed husky aggressively approached.

"He started coming after us, and he started lunging for me and the little dog and then started attacking my golden retriever," Monaghan said.

Monaghan said that's when a person he presumes was the owner, appeared with a pitbull that was leashed.

Still, Monaghan quickly picked up Boey as both the leashed pitbull and the unleashed husky attacked.

"Boey got bit in the neck," Monaghan said. "Because they were trying to rip him for my arms. In the process, I was trying to protect his neck. So, I got bit by the dog."

Monaghan said Mookie did everything he could to fend off the attack.

But in the end, Joe was hospitalized for serious bite wounds to his hand, while Mookie and Boey received treatment for puncture wounds to the shoulder and neck.

Monaghan said what's even more disturbing, is that just as soon as the owner finally pulled his dogs away, he quickly left the scene.

"Right now we're trying to figure out who the owners are. I know they live on Ruby Lane. We're trying to track down exactly who they are. But, like I said, they didn't stick around to see if we needed help or anything like that."

Monaghan said he is not seeking justice, he just wants to know for sure the dogs that attacked him are inoculated against rabies.

He also wants to shed a light on the importance of leashing dogs.

Bristol Township Animal Control is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.