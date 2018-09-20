Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive

Former reality TV star Duane Chapman, known as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' told the Mansfield News Journal that he's been hired by a friend of the family.
The search is now focused in Ohio, where police found a truck they think Christy stole on the side of a highway on Sunday.
A federal warrant was issued in June for the 27-year-old in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot President Donald Trump and a district attorney in the Lehigh Valley.
