Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4265788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Search for Trump threat suspect shifts to Ohio. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4283503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Father of Pennsylvania fugitive Shawn Christy speaks out. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

A famous bounty hunter is joining the search for elusive fugitive Shawn Christy.Former reality TV star Duane Chapman, known as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' told the Mansfield News Journal that he's been hired by a friend of the family.The search is now focused in Ohio, where police found a truck they think Christy stole on the side of a highway on Sunday.A federal warrant was issued in June for the 27-year-old in connection with Facebook posts threatening to shoot President Donald Trump and a district attorney in the Lehigh Valley.------