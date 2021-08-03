riot

South Jersey UPS worker turned in by coworkers after allegedly storming Capitol, feds say

Donald Smith allegedly bragged about the Capitol riot and being inside Nancy Pelosi's office.
By Brandon Longo
EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Jersey UPS worker was arrested last week for allegedly participating in the riot on the US Capitol in January.

Federal authorities say Donald Smith of Lindenwold, NJ, bragged to his UPS coworkers in Lawnside after storming the Capitol on January 6.

Another coworker told the authorities that Smith was in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and described the incident as the "best day of his life."

Multiple coworkers also spotted Smith on Action News' coverage of the siege on the Capitol. Video appears to show Smith wearing a hat next to the words "murder the media" inscribed on the wall.

Justice Department



The UPS workers ultimately tipped off investigators about Smith's alleged involvement in the insurrection.

The hat and defaced wall were also used to track Smith on CCTV footage inside the Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The charging documents state that cell phone records of Smith's device revealed that on the day of the riot, he traveled from Lindenwold, New Jersey to Washington, DC. He then returned to South Jersey that same night.

SEE ALSO: Police detail violence, injuries at first January 6 Capitol riot commission hearing
EMBED More News Videos

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the panel, gave opening remarks after Rep. Bennie Thompson.



Smith was arrested on July 29.

He is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden countyriotus capitolpoliticsups
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe
Facebook news: Ex-manager alleges social network fed Capitol riot
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas to 4 Trump loyalists
Right-wing protestors plan Saturday rally at US Capitol
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News