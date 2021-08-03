South Jersey UPS worker turned in by coworkers after allegedly storming Capitol, feds say

Federal authorities say Donald Smith of Lindenwold, NJ, bragged to his UPS coworkers in Lawnside after storming the Capitol on January 6.
Another coworker told the authorities that Smith was in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and described the incident as the "best day of his life."
Multiple coworkers also spotted Smith on Action News' coverage of the siege on the Capitol. Video appears to show Smith wearing a hat next to the words "murder the media" inscribed on the wall.
The UPS workers ultimately tipped off investigators about Smith's alleged involvement in the insurrection.
The hat and defaced wall were also used to track Smith on CCTV footage inside the Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The charging documents state that cell phone records of Smith's device revealed that on the day of the riot, he traveled from Lindenwold, New Jersey to Washington, DC. He then returned to South Jersey that same night.
Smith was arrested on July 29.
He is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building.