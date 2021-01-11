Pennsylvania lawmakers weigh-in on Trump impeachment talks: 'He is very dangerous to America'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9567824" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> JIm Dolan reports on the impeachment pressure mounting on President Trump.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- House Democrats followed through with their threats and filed a single article of impeachment on Monday against President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection" following the violent mob riot on Capitol Hill last week that left five people dead.The House is expected to begin considering the article of impeachment on Wednesday morning. It's possible the chamber will vote on the article of impeachment on Wednesday, as well.If Trump is impeached this week, he would the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice.Congressman Dwight Evans who represents Pennsylvania's 3rd District, which encompasses our nation's birthplace, said Monday that President Donald Trump must go, and fast."I never thought he would be fit to be President of the United States," said Evans.The Democratic lawmaker spoke from his Capitol Hill office explaining why even with just less than two weeks left of Trump's presidency, action for his removal needs to happen."He is very dangerous to America. He could do something else that could be dangerous. He could do something with the military, he is - as the speaker said - 'he is unhinged,'" added Evans.On Capitol Hill, Republicans blocked a resolution to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, which would remove the 45th president from office prior to President-elect Joe Biden's January 20th inauguration. Now, impeachment measures are in play, and if legislation hits the floor, a vote on a second impeachment for Trump could come as early as Tuesday.Republican Senator Pat Toomey agrees with many Democrats that Trump should resign immediately, but he feels there is not time for an impeachment process."The president's behavior after the election was wildly different than his behavior before. He descended into a level of madness," Toomey told CNN.Toomey also made clear that 75 million Americans voted for Trump and he understands why. He touted Trump's early accomplishments with peace agreements and strengthening the military and the economy, saying many felt the left was too radicalized to cast a vote for a Democrat, but he never agreed with Trump's incessant comments on Twitter.Not all Pennsylvania Republicans agree with Toomey. Representative Dan Meuser, who represents the 9th District, condemns the violence inside the Capitol and feels the FBI investigation is already making progress in regards to arrests.Meuser was on the House floor and tried to help keep rioters out. He was one of the last to leave. In a photo captured that has gone viral, he is seen running with security while ducking for cover."Me and the police officer, we thought we were being shot at," Meuser told Action News from his Washington office.Meuser does agree that former Vice President Joe Biden is rightfully president-elect, however, he voted against certifying Pennsylvania electors, citing an overreach by the Secretary of State.Specifically he, like several other congressional Republicans in the Commonwealth, believe the court unlawfully extended the deadlines for mail-in and absentee ballots.Meuser said ousting Trump now is not time well spent when issues like vaccinations and Operation Warp Speed should have lawmakers focus, especially since investigative agencies are handling the siege on the Capitol."President Trump is leaving the White House in nine days ... for us now to engage in something that is more about messaging and more about vindictiveness, that's wrong," said Meuser.