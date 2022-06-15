DoorDash driver identified, charged following shooting at Philadelphia Chick-fil-A

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials have identified and charged the DoorDash driver police say shot a Chick-fil-A employee in Philadelphia's Crescentville section earlier this week.Tyquan Austin has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Simple Assault, Reckless Endangerment and other related crimes, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.He has no prior convictions in Philadelphia but appears to have prior contacts with law enforcement in nearby counties, officials said.The shooting happened Monday just after 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Adams Street. Police said it happened outside of the Chick-fil-A, which only takes online orders.According to police, the shooting apparently began over a missing milkshake."(The employee) asks to see the receipt and the occupant of the car refuses to show the receipt. He then sees the driver of the vehicle pull out a gun and put it on his lap," said Captain John Walker of the Philadelphia Police Department.Walker said a team leader and a manager went outside to try to defuse the situation.Shortly after, Austin pulled away but returned, firing one shot, police said. He hit the 17-year-old team leader in the leg.Video recovered from the scene captured the incident, along with images of Austin and the license plate of the car he was driving, the DA's office said.Austin reportedly took off and led officers on a short chase before abandoning the white Mercedes Benz.Investigators said he was arrested and identified by the victim.A DoorDash spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday, saying they are "appalled" by the violence.