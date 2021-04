Doormen fired after failing to intervene in vicious attack on Asian woman in NYC

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan has more on a woman who is on a mission to help her fellow New Yorkers feel safe.

NEW YORK CITY -- Two doormen on duty during last week's vicious attack against a 65-year-old Asian woman have been fired.Security camera video from the March 29 assault shows the doormen fail to help the victim outside the Manhattan building.The men watched from the lobby as 65-year-old Vilma Kari was repeatedly kicked and stomped , the video showed.Kari was on her way to church at the time of the assault.One of the men also closed the lobby door, but then emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle.During the attack, they allowed someone to leave the building.The building's management company, The Brodsky Organization, initially suspended the doormen pending an investigation. That investigation was completed on Tuesday and the doormen were fired, the company said."While the full lobby video shows that once the assailant had departed, the doormen emerged to assist the victim and flag down an NYPD vehicle, it is clear that required emergency and safety protocols were not followed," the company said in a statement.The Brodsky Organization also pledged to give all building services employees training on emergency response protocols, anti-bias awareness and bystander intervention.Kyle Bragg, the president of 32BJ SEIU, the doormen's union, released a statement and said the union played no role in the decision:Brandon Elliot, 38, was indicted by a grand jury in the incident on Monday.Elliot, convicted of killing his mother nearly two decades ago, was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes. He is scheduled to be arraigned on a felony indictment on April 21. His lawyers have urged the public to "reserve judgment until all the facts are presented in court."