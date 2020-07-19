1 dead after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section early Sunday.It happened just after midnight on the 1900 block of North Napa Street.Police said a 33-year-old man was sitting in a parked SUV talking to a group of people when suddenly two suspects approached on foot and opened fire.The man was struck one time. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old woman was also shot. Officials said she is in critical condition.Police said the suspects ran away from the scene.There is no word on a motive for the shooting at this time.