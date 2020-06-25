Man critical, woman injured after shot while sitting on South Philadelphia porch

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man and a woman were shot while sitting on a South Philadelphia porch early Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened around 1:20 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street.

Police said a 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head and his 27-year-old girlfriend is stable after being shot in the foot.

Investigators said both were sitting on the front porch when two suspects approached and fired 16 shots.

The man and the woman are from Ohio and were in town to visit the male victim's father for Father's Day, according to authorities.

Police said both of the suspects were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident and left the area on foot.

Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras for footage.

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiagun violenceshootingdouble shootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Amish teen vanishes after church service in Pa.
Philadelphia safe injection site on hold
Man shot multiple times in Strawberry Mansion
Philly officials will seek removal of Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza
AccuWeather: Low Humidity, Spotty Storm Today
Philly man charged after video captures assault during protest
Man charged with murder after woman's body found in trash bag
Show More
Water safety tips after family drowns in N.J. pool
Center City food, retail outlets struggling to survive
Music therapist takes sessions on road during pandemic
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
70 Philly children shot in 2020, a 43% increase since last year
More TOP STORIES News