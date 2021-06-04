gun violence

Double shooting leaves 16-year-old dead in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a 16-year-old male dead in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened Friday just before 8:30 p.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street.

Police say the teen was shot 13 times throughout the body.

The teen, whose identity remains unknown, was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim, believed to be a 39-year-old man, was shot once in the right leg.

He was also transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by a private vehicle and was placed in stable condition.

There were no weapons recovered from the scene, officials say.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.
