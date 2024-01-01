1 dead, 1 injured after stabbing inside South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two women were stabbed, one fatally, inside a South Philadelphia home late Sunday night, police said.

The stabbing happened on the 2700 block of Sheridan Street at about 11 p.m.

Police said two women showed up at a house, an argument broke out with a woman who was already inside, and one of the first two women pulled a knife.

The woman who was already there disarmed the first attacker and stabbed both of them, police said.

The wounded pair then drove to nearby Methodist Hospital where one of the victims died.

Action News has learned the other victim is in stable condition.

