Meteorologist Chris Sowers made a stop in Wildwood and has more on all the fun events happening this weekend.

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

down at the shore

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Jersey shore is going to be packed with people celebrating the Fourth of July weekend.

From the boardwalk to the beach to the ocean, there is plenty of family fun.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers made a stop in Wildwood and is getting an early start.