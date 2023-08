Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the Jersey shore, and he's soaking up the sun!

Here's what's happening down at the Jersey shore this weekend

down at the shore

STONE HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Action News Meteorologist Adam Joseph is down at the Jersey shore, and he's soaking up the sun!

Specifically, he joined a group on a beautiful rooftop restaurant in Stone Harbor, Cape May County, to enjoy the warm weather.

He's also got a long list of fun activities coming up this weekend!