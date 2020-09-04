COVID-19 outbreak hits high school cheerleading squad in Downingtown

DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A coronavirus outbreak has hit a Chester County, Pennsylvania high school cheerleading squad.Officials say six members of the Downingtown-based team have tested positive."The outbreak occurred when one individual attended cheerleading team practice after unknowingly being exposed to someone outside of cheerleading that tested positive a few days earlier," said the Chester County Health Department.Contact tracing has found that up to 60 more people may have been exposed.Officials say the squad recently attended a private camp through the school, which has not been identified.The Chester County Health Department is working hard to identify and reach all possible exposures with information to be provided by the gymnastics facility.