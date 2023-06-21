Video shows a man running across Oakland Avenue and ripping down the pride flag off the popular salon.

Caught on video: Vandal steals another pride flag off business in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Another pride flag was taken down from a business in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Video from outside Volume One, a popular hair salon, a man can be seen running across Oakland Avenue and ripping down a pride flag.

The salon's owner, Christy Cavanaugh, who owns several businesses with her husband, was not swayed and two days later put a newly purchased flag back up.

Cavanaugh's flag was swiped on June 11 around 1:30 a.m.

Police are searching for this suspect in connection with the theft at Volume One on June 11.

"Our ideals and beliefs are stronger than your vandalism. We're just going to keep on keeping on," said Cavanaugh.

It is not the first pride flag to be ripped from a Doylestown business in recent weeks.

Action News was at Evolution Candy a few weeks ago when their flag was stolen.

SEE ALSO: Pride flag stolen from outside Doylestown, Pa. candy shop for third time

Co-owner James Lamb says since Easter they've had three stolen, but they keep replacing the stolen flags and banners.

Lamb said something wonderful happened following our Action News story -- strangers started sending new flags to the store.

"It makes me feel more positive that there are more good people out there than the ones who want to rip down pride flags," said Lamb.

Anyone with information on both incidents is asked to call Officer Danielle Politsky at 215-345-4143 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.