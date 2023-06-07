Pride flag stolen from outside Doylestown, Pa. candy shop for third time

Investigators say the person, or people, responsible could face several charges, including theft of property.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The owners of Evolution Candy in Doylestown say they have been flying a pride flag outside their business for years.

But someone took it down in April.

"About a month ago, the pride flag disappeared over Easter weekend, and someone even went to the bother of removing the eye hooks that were holding it up," said business owner Tracy Lamb.

So, she bought another flag to replace the stolen one. Unfortunately, that flag didn't last very long.

"Over the past weekend," she says, "it was ripped down."

Then she quickly put up a third flag, and that one was torn down the next day, which was this past Sunday.

Surveillance images were recorded showing the second and third flags that were stolen over this past weekend.

Those incidents occurred late at night, so investigators have been unable to piece together a description of the perpetrator. In fact, they're not even sure if it's the same person involved.

"We have no further leads at this time, unfortunately. We have no other witnesses to the event. So, it's an active investigation," said Capt. Robert Milligan with the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.

People we spoke with in the borough say it's just wrong.

"This is Bucks County. This is not acceptable. How can people be so small?" said Jennifer Wolf of Newtown.

"The only thing we don't like about the people who come here are the ones who are intolerant of anyone else who comes here. We want everyone to feel inclusive, and this is one of the ways we want to show that," added Tracy Lamb.

Investigators say the person, or people, responsible could face several charges, including theft of property.

But the owners of Evolution Candy say they do not want to press charges. They simply want people who are doing this to please stop.