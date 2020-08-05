Hero helps rescue children trapped in Doylestown daycare after Isaias strikes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6355630" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the damage to the Children's Village daycare and the Central Bucks West High School football field after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One day after Tropical Storm Isaias barreled through the Tri-State area, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Bucks County.The twister may have started in Burlington County, New Jersey, crossed the Delaware River, then traveled up through Northeast Philadelphia, Bensalem and Doylestown.It was there in Doylestown that the Children's Village daycare apparently took a direct hit."The window was white and trees looked like twigs," said John Cashmore of Doylestown. "It looked like something I've never seen before in my life."Cashmore and his wife were in the maternity ward at Doylestown Hospital and had just given birth to their second daughter.They saw the roof get ripped off the Children's Village daycare next to their building."All I could think of was to pray and say, 'Please God let the children be okay,'" said Cashmore.First responders scrambled to get the children out safely but one classroom was unaccounted for.With the front entrance blocked by rubble and debris Kevin Weber, a Penn Radiation Therapist who worked next door, stepped in."It was a huge adrenaline rush, I honestly had no sense of time," said Weber.Kevin realized the children were sheltering in his mother's classroom. He said he knew there was a back door."So we ripped the door off the hinges, walked in and all the kids were in the closet with the teacher waiting," said Weber. "It was just an immense feeling of relief that nobody had any serious injuries."The same tornado is suspected of causing damage in Bensalem. Fifty-foot trees snapped like toothpicks on neighbors fences and power lines, scattering throughout their backyards."I was very scared, as you can see I'm still a little nervous about it," said Carole Baisden. "You tell your kids, 'Oh no tornadoes can't come around here,' but all of a sudden I'm looking out the black door and seeing probably one!"Officials with the National Weather Service said it will take a few days to determine the total number of tornadoes and their strength.