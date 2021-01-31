Philadelphia acting deputy health commissioner resigns

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's Acting Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson has resigned.The department's Communications Director James Garrow says Johnson inappropriately gave information to both Philly Fighting COVID and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium about the city's request for proposals to run its vaccination rollout.The city chose Philly Fighting COVID but ended the partnership after the start-up changed its corporate status from nonprofit to for-profit without the city's knowledge.Johnson's actions have been referred to the city's inspector general.