Legacies of Dr. King, local legend 'Earthquake' Moore remembered in Southwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Delaware Valley continued celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday evening.In Southwest Philadelphia, the annual Peace March honored Dr. King. But it was also for another man who embodied Dr. King's fight for equality.According to many, the late Paul "Earthquake" Moore was Southwest Philadelphia."I knew him for over 25 years. He was a great mentor for me," said Philadelphia Police Officer Arnold Mitchell."This community is really empty without him, but we're pressing forward and trying to move on," said activist Tyrice Harrison.The march began at the 12th Police District Headquarters where Moore served as chaplain.Then down Woodland Avenue to Moore's former church which is now located on Paul Earthquake Moore Way.His family says they will continue the fight that Dr. King started and that Moore continued."Just continue doing the things that he did for the community and let everyone know we're still here and his legacy lives," said his daughter Paulette Moore.The late activist and reverend was also a former boxer who frequently used the sport as a way to mentor those at risk of violence."My brother stood for what was right. He stood for freedom. He stood for unity," said his sister Paulette Moore."To be out here though he's not with us, it means that everything Earthquake fought for, peace in our streets of Southwest Philly, we're carrying on his legacy," said Pennsylvania State Representative Joanna McClinton.Meanwhile, in Haddonfield, they also celebrated Dr. King and the fight for equality.Outside of Borough Hall, a poem was read by the local Girl Scouts.A performance of "Hallelujah" was sung by the Haddonfield Memorial High School CoEd, an a cappella group.Then there was a march down Kings Highway."Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a very brave individual. He fought for what he believed in and he did it the way he wanted," said Girl Scout Paige Fitzpatrick."Whether you can do something big or small, help out your neighbor, help out your friends. Just be a kind person like he would want you to be," said CoEd member Erica Watts.