Girard College hosts annual Day of Service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The annual day of service event at Girard College will honor Dr. King's legacy of social justice through action.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Solutions to the scourge of gun violence will headline the efforts at the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.

It is the oldest and largest event of its kind in the nation.

Now in its 29th year, the focus of Monday's signature project is helping victims of guns.

When some gun violence patients who live in poverty are released from hospitals in our area, they may seek emergency housing and lack basic resources. That's why volunteers are sorting and packing hygiene kits, which will be distributed to outgoing patients in need through local hospitals.

The events kick off at 9 a.m. and will go through 4 p.m. There will be a rally for peace, as well as a Philadelphia Orchestra King Tribute concert. Guests who will attend Monday's events include Mayor Cherelle Parker, Governor Josh Shapiro, and other state and local politicians.