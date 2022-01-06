Camden Co. community gives heartfelt retirement sendoff to beloved veterinarian after 33 years

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was an outpouring of love in Camden County as a community came together to show one local veterinarian how much he is appreciated ahead of his well-deserved retirement.Dr. Norman Haber has been a practicing veterinarian at Cedar Brook Animal Hospital in Sicklerville since 1989. Over the years, he has certainly left his mark on the community."There is no way, shape or form anybody could ever explain what a wonderful man he is and person and veterinarian - he's one of a kind," said Frances Petrocelli. She worked with Haber for 20 years.Dozens of community members came out to attend a surprise procession that passed by Cedar Brook to show Dr. Haber how much he is loved and appreciated."I could cry thinking of all he's done for my kitties over the years," said Earleen and Bill Flanagan from Vineland, New Jersey.Dr. Haber's last day and very last appointment at the animal hospital was December 31, 2021. He says he has mixed emotions and it's sad to leave something you've been doing for years, but he is happy with the career he has had."He's one of the best people I know and he's one of the people that I look up to," said Brittany Hinkie, Dr Haber's coworker at Cedar Brook Animal Hospital. "We don't want him to go, but we wish him the best of luck."Many clients said that he would go out of his way to help them and their animals out, even leaving a vacation early one time to come home and do an emergency operation on an animal."More and more people are finding their pets are that much more important to them. I was blessed to be able to have a profession working in that," said Dr. Haber.