TV legend Art Moore retires after 53 remarkable years with ABC

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- TV legend and former director of programming for 6abc, Art Moore, retires after decades with ABC.

Employees gathered for a retirement party to celebrate Moore on Wednesday night in New York.

Art has been a part of the ABC family for 53 years. He joined us here at WABC in 1989.

You probably know Moore from his appearances on "Live with Kelly and Mark,' but he's been an integral part of the ABC team behind the scenes, most recently serving as the Vice President of Programming at our sister station WABC.

He began his career at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York when ABC was known as Capital Cities/ABC.

He then worked as the director of programming at 6abc in Philadelphia for many years before going back to the Big Apple. While at 6abc, Moore also oversaw our talk show "AM Philadelphia with Dave Roberts."

As head of programming, he has played a role in countless series and specials that helped shape WABC's identity and ABC's enduring relationship with viewers.

Kelly and Mark have been honoring Moore all week, including with a special celebration on Friday.