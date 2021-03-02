6 Dr. Seuss books will stop being published due to racist and insensitive imagery

Six Dr. Seuss books will no longer be published, according to the estate that manages the late author's collection.In a statement, Dr. Seuss Enterprises said, "These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong."The titles include "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."The estate made the announcement on Read Across America Day, which is Dr. Seuss' birthday."Books teach children who they are in the world and who others are in the world around them," said Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, a children and young adult literature expert who is an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania.The estate said it made the decision last year after months of reviewing the catalogue."I think censorship is if we had a 'Fahrenheit 451' scenario where we gathered up all of Dr. Seuss books and poured gasoline on them and struck a match. That's not what's happening here," said Thomas.The book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" was used as one example.Thomas said it "contains really offensive stereotypes about Asians and Asian-Americans.""Given the current COVID-19 crises and the rise of anti-Asian racism, I think that it's really important that we examine the books that we have on our young people's shelves," Thomas said.The staff at Uncle Bobbie's Coffee and Books in Germantown agrees."It's absolutely important that all the children of color living in our communities see themselves in the stories they're presented," said Evisa Gallman, the bookstore manager there.This store doesn't have Dr. Seuss currently on its shelves. It's collection focuses on diversity."The books that catch my eye are often pictures of little girls, little Black girls, I wish I had when I was a younger child," said Gallman.It is important to note libraries and bookstores aren't being asked to take these books off the shelves or stop selling them, the publisher simply isn't going to print new copies.