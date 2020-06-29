localish

Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend Tommie Ross shares her journey

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating Pride: Pageant legend shares her journey

HOUSTON, TX -- Tommie Ross is a legend in the world of drag performance. The Houston native has won many major national drag pageant titles, including Miss Black America, Miss Gay of USofA, and Miss Continental.

In her nearly 40-year career, she has traveled the United States and the world. She has also played a major role in desegregating LGBTQ pageants. Ross is known for her uncanny impersonation of Diana Ross, her namesake, and her favorite entertainer. She first began performing in drag in the 1980s as a way to cope with her mother's sudden death.

"For me, drag was a way of putting on the mask, showing up, doing my job, still being able to get paid and survive," said Ross. "It really helped me get through some tough times and I owe my sanity to drag."

Ross is also a Grand Marshal for this year's 2020 Pride Houston celebration. As a proud transgender woman, she's known as a role model and mentor in Houston's LGBTQ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpridelgbtq pridepride monthcommunity strongmore in commonktrklocalishpageant
LOCALISH
Softball League takes pride in welcoming everyone
Gay country sports bar thriving in Texas
Law Harrington Senior Center is making history for the LGBTQ community
The Art of Perseverance: Wes Holloway
TOP STORIES
Man in custody following Burlington County standoff
What are shelf clouds? Action News viewers capture eerie sky
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Next Jan. 6 committee hearing postponed, no reason given
AccuWeather: Turning partly sunny after stormy morning
President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Tuesday
3 carjacking suspects arrested after crash in Bucks County
Show More
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia; gunman at large
'Racial profiling at its worst': Pa. teen executed in 1931 exonerated
Truck crashes on NJ Turnpike in Carneys Point, injuries reported
South Philly Barbacoa's Cristina Martinez wins James Beard Award
More TOP STORIES News